ROHS Alumni Scott Walker sworn in as Texas State Judge

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Red Oak High School alumni Scott Walker won the election for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge in November.

His investiture ceremony was held Jan. 4 in the House of Representatives Chamber at the Texas State Capital, with the invocation for the ceremony given by Pastor Scott Wilson of the Oaks Fellowship in Red Oak. During the ceremony, which was attended by family and friends, he took his oath of office and donned his judge’s robe for the first time. A reception followed at the State Bar of Texas Law Center.

Walker graduated from Red Oak High School in 1971. He graduated with honors from Dallas Baptist University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and earned his Juris Doctorate from Baylor School of Law.

Walker is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Bar College, an honorary society of lawyers who are among the best trained in Texas. He is also a member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

He has written over 100 appellate briefs and sat as first chair in more than 40 trials in district courts across North Texas.

His law practice has consisted of civil defense, veteran’s disability, criminal litigation, and appellate advocacy.

Walker and wife of 42 years Pam, have two children and two grandchildren. Walker’s wife and both children also graduated from ROHS. His mother, Ina Walker worked for the Red Oak ISD for approximately 25 years as the High School secretary.

His daughter, Tiki Smith earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin University and teaches English at Waxahachie Global High School where she is also the English Department Head.

His son, Brian Walker earned his law degree from The University of Houston Law School. He is the first Judge Advocate in the history of the U.S. Air Force to be selected to serve as an instructor at the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School and runs his own law firm in Ft. Worth.

Both Walker and his wife descend from a long line of conservatives, and both have been conservative Republicans all of their adult lives. They are evangelical Christians and are active members of their church.

According to Walker, “The role of the judiciary is to uphold the law and sometimes interpret ambiguities in the law, but not make the law. Lawmaking is solely the role of the legislature.”