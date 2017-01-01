Rep. Wray receives committee appointments

AUSTIN – This afternoon, Speaker Joe Straus released House committee assignments for the 85th legislative session, appointing Representative John Wray to three committees: Homeland Security and Public Safety, Rules and Resolutions, and Transportation.

“I am very grateful for the responsibility that Speaker Straus has entrusted to me with these assignments, and I will work diligently on the issues before these committees,” said Wray.

“Transportation is an integral issue to the continued growth and success of our state and one that has a profound impact in House District 10.

“I’m honored to serve as a member of this key committee.

“I am also very pleased to be returning as a member of the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee, which will take up critical issues regarding law enforcement and first responders, as well as topics such as the continued funding of Texas’ efforts in the border region.

“Through these assignments, and my appointment to the Rules and Resolutions procedural committee, I will be able to play an active role in addressing the pressing issues facing our state and communities.”

Wray is a principled conservative serving his second term as Texas State Representative of House District 10, the area encompassing Ellis County and part of Henderson County.

He currently resides in Waxahachie with his wife, Michele, and their two children, Morgan and Patrick.