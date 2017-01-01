Red Oak voters show up to defeat bond proposal

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

With elections this past weekend in a number of local cities, there were a few upsets and a few sighs of relief.

The Bond Referendum the Red Oak ISD was hoping to see pass for $74,085,000 did not pass with 980 votes for and 1,016 against. The bond referendum was to accommodate growth with a second Red Oak Middle School and expanded Red Oak High School. If the bond had passed it would have seen ROISD taxpayers adding approximately $10.83 per month to property taxes for a home valued at $100,000 for citizens under 65 years old.

The Red Oak Independent School District had Place 3, 4 and 5 seats on the ballot. John Anderson in Place 3 and Johnny Knight in Place 4 both ran unopposed. In Place 5, Henry Lozano kept his seat with 1,018 votes against Ted Sarasin with 650 votes.

In Ovilla, both Mayor Richard Dormier and Place 4 Doug Hunt saw no opposition to keep their seats for another term.

However, Place 2’s Larry Stevenson lost to his challenger, Dean Oberg.

Oberg won the seat with 243 votes to Stevenson’s 158 in unofficial results.

Ovilla only saw a 13-percent voter turnout for the election on Saturday.

The city is split between both Dallas and Ellis counties.

While Oberg was not on the council this past term, he is not new to the City Council, and sat on the dais in the past for three years.

His goal for the new term he said is to continue to upgrade city playgrounds and parks, protect water quality, protect Ovilla from substandard building practices and support a property tax wavier for disabled military veterans.

Oberg has also served on the Planning and Zoning Board and said prior to his win “I am proud to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of the great city of Ovilla.”

In Hutchins, that city had a Proposition that was voted down to take the city from General Law to Home Rule. The Prop failed with 113 for and 173 against.

Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman said he is happy either way.

“I think it was great to have such a turnout from the citizens on this very important decision,” Sherman said. “About 60% said they wanted to remain under state control and not have local control.”

One citizen who voted against Home Rule said he simply believed this change would mean the city is just moving too fast.

Three council members were voted in on the Hutchins City Council, with current council member Frank Tricomi not making it into the top three.

Candidates who will be sworn in for the new term include Brenda Campbell, Demarcus Odom and Raymond Elmore.

In the City of Wilmer, Sheila Petta, John Eagan and Candy Madrigal took the top three highest votes to win the seats in that city.

In the city of Bardwell, J.B. Lowry Jr. won the mayoral seat over challenger Ronald Dwain Sexton.

That city also had two council seats open that went to Tommy Lee Aguilar and Dionne Sauers, who had the most votes of the five candidates.

In Ennis, Shirley Watson took the Commissioner Ward 4 seat with 80 votes to Lola Searcy’s 12 votes.

In Ferris, three Aldermen seats were on the ballot. Place 2 Alderman Jay Walsh lost his seat to challenger Rick Barrett by just one vote, with Sherie Chapman coming in third with 37 votes.

Alderman Place 3 Bobby Lindsey did manage to keep his seat against challenger Michael Martinez, and Place 5 Alderman Carol Wright kept her seat with no challengers.

For the Ferris ISD Place 6, Ricardo “Rico” Rodriguez took home 100 percent of the vote with no challenger, and Lee Longino beat out Suprina Casteel with 80.51-percent of the vote.

For the unexpired term in the Trustee Place 5 seat, Nick Hamm beat out Richard Sasser with a lead of 159 votes to Sasser’s 74.

In Italy, Jackie Cate ran for the Mayoral seat unopposed.

There were two open council seats in Italy, with Stevan Varner and Franky Jackson taking the most votes there. For the unexpired term in Italy, Gene Williams beat out Luin McConnell with 164 votes to McConnell’s 107.

The Italy ISD also had two open trustee seats with Kyle Holley and Tessa C. South winning those, however Larry Creighton lost to South by just a few votes.

For the Italy ISD Trustee unexpired term, Cortney Owen Janeck came in with 258 votes to Chris Enriquez’s 136 votes.

The Midlothian ISD Trustees Place 6 seat went to Tami Tobey with 1,304 votes to challenger Carl Smith’s 1,115 votes.

In Place 7, Andrea Walton won that seat against Jimmy Beaudoin by about 300 votes.

Venus had no council or ISD election, but the Proposition Tax Rate was on the ballot with 50 for and 50 against in a tie vote.

In Waxahachie there were two ISD Trustee seats open with Judd McCutchen and Clay Schoolfield coming in with the most votes for those Trustee seats.

A special election in Justice of the Peace District 4 saw two Propositions pass. Proposition 1 for the legal sale of beer and wine passed with 1,683 for and 789 against. Prop 2 for the legal sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders passed for 1,773 and against 687.