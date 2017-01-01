Red Oak swim team breaks 2 ROHS records, Stanfill advances to state championships

LEWISVILLE – The Red Oak High School swim team competed at the Regional Swim Meet on Feb. 3-4 at the Lewisville Westside Natatorium.

Benjamin Stanfill won Regional in the 100 Breastroke with a time of 1:04.73 and is advancing to State. Stanfill also broke the ROHS school record.

Ashton Wester, Fabrizio Garcia, Riley Elledge and Stanfill placed 4th in the 200 Medley and broke the standing ROHS school record with a time of 1:51.37.

ROHS Regional Swim Meet results

• Ashton Wester, Fabrizio Garcia, Benjamin Stanfill and Riley Elledge: Broke the school record from 2006 in the 200 Medley Relay, 4th place overall.

• Ashton Wester: 6th place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.98.

• Benjamin Stanfill: Regional champion in the 100 Breaststroke, broke the school record with a time of 1:04.73, advancing to State.

• Ashton Wester, Fabrizio Garcia, Riley Elledge and Benjamin Stanfill: 4th place overall in the 400 Freestyle Relay.

• Zestine Roberts, Markeara Cooks, Tatum Wisdom and Kylie Holliday: 8th place overall in the 400 Freestyle Relay.

“I knew at the beginning of the year that Benjamin had a shot at State,” said Swim Coach Maddie Hooper. “He has the drive and work ethic to push himself to that next level and that is exactly what he did. I could not be more proud of his accomplishment and am looking forward to watching him compete at state.”

Benjamin will be competing at the State Championship in Austin, Texas on Feb. 17, 2017.

