RED OAK POLICE DEPARTMENT: Monthly report for January

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was obtained from the Red Oak Police Department Report to the City Council submitted in February by Chief Garland Wolf.

Message from the Chief

We continue to have positive change in the department and continue to replenish our ranks with quality personnel vetted through our selection process.

We have made two conditional offers of employment to individuals having participated in our selection process. One candidate has passed the process and will start the police academy in mid-February. The other candidate is a certified Peace Officer and we are awaiting the results of his final test. We have had one officer resign; Detective Alex Garcia and one officer retire Boyd Brock.

The Police Department looks forward to new opportunities and was recently provided one to serve our community. ROPD will now have immediate oversight and responsibility for Animal Services, the City Animal Shelter and the associated certifications and licenses. The police department looks to improve upon the quality services provided by the Red Oak Animal Control Department and partner with outside resources to make it even more productive and efficient.

January Activity Report

911 Hang Up­-10, Abandoned Vehicle­-13, Abuse Not In Progress-1, Accident Hit and Run No Injury-­4, Accident Major­-8, Accident Major Highway-­1, Accident Minor-­30, Accident Pedestrian-1, Accident Report-­3, Administrative Duties­-25, Alarm Residential-3, Animal Bite­4, Animal Dead-1, Animal Hazard-4, Animal Loose­-11, Animal Welfare­-3, Assault In Progress-1, Assault Report-7, Assist Officer-2, Backup Officer-13, Barking Dog-1, BMV Report­14, Burglar Alarm Business Days­-19, Burglar Alarm Business Nights­-20, Burglar Alarm Residence Days-­40, Burglar Alarm Residence Nights­-13, Burglary in Progress-4, Burglary Report­-2, Business/Building Check­-668, City Ordinance Violation­-4, Civil Matter­1-5, Civil Standby-1, Close Patrol­-55, Court-1, Criminal Mischief in Progress-1, Criminal Mischief Report-8, Damaged Property Report-6, Disturbance­-36, Disturbance Domestic­-13, DWI­-8, Escort-2, Fall Ground Level-1, Fight In Progress-2, Fireworks-2, Follow Up Report­69, Foot Patrol­1-5, Forgery In Progress-1, Found Property­-5, Fraud Report­-6, Grass Fire-1, Harassment Report-9, Heart Attack-2, Holdup Alarm-1, Hospice-1, House Check-2, Identity Theft Report-1, Illegal Trash Dumping-2, Information Only-2, Injured Person-1, Investigation-3, Jail Duties/Check­-266, Lost Property Report-3, Meet Complaintant­-88, Missing Person Report-1, Missing Person Runaway-­6, Motorist Assist­-25, Neighborhood Patrol­-1111, Open Building­-2, Panic Alarm­-5, Paperwork/Reports­-82, Parking Violation­-7, Prisoner Transfer­-7, Prowler-1, Public Intoxication­-2, Reckless Driver­-38, Recovered Property-1, Robbery In Progress-1, Severe Weather-3, Sick Person-2, Special Assignment­1, Stolen Vehicle Report-­5, Structure Fire-1, Suspicious Activity-21, Suspicious Person­-31, Suspicious Vehicle­-60, Theft in Custody-2, Theft Report-­17, Threat Report-­4, Traffic Hazard­-19, Traffic/School Zone Enforcement­-14, Training-3, Unresponsive Person-3, Warrant Service-9, Welfare Check-46, Wrong Way Driver-1, Average Unit Response Time ­5 min, 26 sec, Total Primary Calls for Service­-3092.

January Criminal Investigation Stats

Assigned Felony Cases­-28, Assigned Misdemeanor Cases­-64, Filed Felony Cases­-6, Filed Misdemeanor Cases­-30, Arrest Warrants­-12, Arrests Executed­-9, Runaways/Missing Persons­-5, Information Reports­-15, CPS Referrals-­12, Death Investigations-2, Subpoenas Requested-3, Open Cases­-93, New Cases­-115, Closed Cases­-15.

January Canine Program Report

Traffic Stops­-94, Citations-­59, Violations­-71, Calls for Service­-128, Offense Reports­-9, Crash Reports-3, Interdiction Searches-11, PC Searches-9, Consent Searches-2, Arrests-9, Training Hours­-25, Narcotic Deployments-2.

This month’s Coffee with the Chief will be held at 8 a.m. on Feb. 23 at Cancun’s located at 273 E. Ovilla Rd.