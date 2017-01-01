Red Oak police catch two runaway teens from Oklahoma

RED OAK – Red Oak police tracked down two runaway teens from Commerce, Oklahoma over the weekend.

Commerce police had asked for assistance in locating 14-year-old Ashley Myers and her 15-year-old boyfriend, Damian Balboa. According to Commerce police, Myers and Balboa ran away from home sometime Saturday morning, Jan. 28, and could be heading to California in a white 2003 Dodge Ram 1500, with the expired Oklahoma tag 571 LMH.

Around 7:23 p.m. Saturday night, Red Oak police received a phone call from Christian Myers, the mother of the runaway girl. Myers said she believed her daughter was in Red Oak, and that her daughter was with another runaway, and that they were both believed to be in a stolen vehicle.

Myers also stated that the teens and the vehicle had been entered into the Oklahoma State Database by the Commerce Police Department, and that Commerce Police Chief Robert Horn could provide further details.

Red Oak Police Sgt. David Palmer contacted Chief Horn, who advised that he believed the juveniles may have been involved in a burglary where several firearms were stolen. Chief Horn also cautioned that the second juvenile would be very difficult to locate and detain.

Chief Horn provided photographs and additional details to locate the pair, and Sgt. Palmer created information packets for dissemination to local law enforcement agencies to assist in locating the juveniles and the stolen vehicle.

Based on this information, the cell phone of the second juvenile was pinged Sunday, Jan. 29, and dispatchers advised that the second minor’s phone was in the vicinity of the Comfort Inn in Red Oak.

Red Oak Police Department personnel Sgt. Palmer, Officer Determan, Officer Bratcher and Lt. Boone, assisted by deputies from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and Ovilla Police Department officers secured the teens without incident, and the stolen pickup was recovered.

Myers was released to her parents. Balboa was referred to the Ellis County Juvenile Detention Center for the offense of unauthorized use of a vehicle.