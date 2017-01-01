Red Oak PD looking for Prosperity Bank robber

RED OAK – On Dec. 30 at 3:33 p.m., Red Oak Police were dispatched to Prosperity Bank at 500 N. IH-35E in regards to a robbery in progress, according to a news release on Jan. 5 from the Red Oak Police Department.

“The on duty-dispatcher advised that the reporting person informed them a subject had just robbed them,” stated the release.

The suspect was described as a black male between 20-25 years old, 5'07"-5'09", weighing 200-220 lbs, last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue warm-up pants and white tennis shows.

The Red Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was currently conducting additional investigation and attempting to identify the suspect which committed the robbery of Prosperity Bank.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information, please contact Detective Greg Dansby at 469-218-7703 or gdansby@redoaktx.org.