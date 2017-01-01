Red Oak PD John Determan named Officer of the Year

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Red Oak Police Officer John Determan was named 2016 Officer of the Year Feb. 15 at the all-department staff meeting.

Determan has been with the ROPD for three years, prior to that he worked loss-prevention at JC Penney’s in Cedar Hill.

“I enjoy working in a community that supports their police department. The citizens make it easy to work here,” said Determan.

Determan and his wife have four children. He attended Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, and in his spare time he enjoys working out, being outdoors and spending time with his family.

“Officer Determan was selected as the 2016 Officer of the Year for many reasons but the most recognizable attribute that garnered him the award was consistency,” said Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf.

“John is a producer; he works hard and sets the bar high for his peers. His work ethic is consistent showing up every day early and ready to go to work.

“Consistency in his ability to apply the law fairly and in an appropriate manner consistent with policy. Consistency in the quality and quantity of his work. John likes to stay busy.

“(He) exudes confidence and it is reflected in his interactions with staff and citizens. His professionalism is unwavering and is an example of our core values in action. His relentless pursuit of violators and the quality of his cases are the benchmark on consistency. He simply embodies the maturity and the personality we want in our officers; he is friendly, fair and firm. I’m very thankful to have someone like John on staff and I look to see him advance his career and our department through his efforts.”