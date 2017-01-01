Red Oak Motel 6 robbery could have turned deadly

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – A robbery at the Motel 6 in the 200 block of Interstate 35 in Red Oak could have turned deadly.

An unknown suspect entered the motel on Feb. 22 at 11:54 p.m., pointed a gun at the head of the hotel clerk’s head – and pulled the trigger.

The pistol used by the suspect appears to have been rusty and misfired, according to the police report.

The report indicated the suspect was an average size black male about 5'8" to 5'9" wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask with a skeleton design over the mouth. The suspect was also wearing a black or blue glove on the hand holding the gun.

The hotel clerk, Gayam Avinash told police the suspect entered the hotel lobby and told him “Open the door and give me what you have.”

Avinash was talking to his mother on the phone when the suspect entered the hotel. The clerk immediately fled the scene following the incident with the pistol and sprinted upstairs to the owner’s living quarters.

While upstairs, the clerk overheard the suspect talking to a second person. Both suspects fled the building with money from the opened cash drawer, also taking the motel clerk’s cell phone.

The suspects left a trail of money behind that came to the amount of $47. A total of over $1000 in cash and stolen property was taken, including the Apple iPhone 7 and a black silicone phone case.

Avinash said he attempted to locate his stolen phone via his “Find my iPhone” app, but his phone had already been turned off.

The police report also indicated T-Mobile refused to ping the phone to help police locate the stolen device.

The second suspect was not seen by the clerk, but was seen by a resident living at the motel who had stepped outside his room to smoke a cigarette.

The witness reported that he first saw a person in black pants and a hoodie with a mask running toward the adjacent empty parking lot to the south of the motel. Moments later he saw a second person running in the same direction.

Both suspects then fled in a car identified as an older model white four-door. The witness said the car headed north on the I-35 service road.

Police said they have no leads on the robbery or the unidentified suspects.