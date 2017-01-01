Red Oak middle school theater students take first place with “Sending down the sparrows”
Red Oak middle school theater students lead by teacher Katrina Keener, took first place for their performance of “Sending down the Sparrows” at the One Act Play Competition held in Ennis Feb. 3. The Red Oak group also received the following recognitions: Best Company for being Respectful, Josh Koiner Best Actor, Kat Aris and Katie Deever earned All Star Cast, Nathan Wilson Honorable Mention Cast and Abby Ruiz was named to Honor crew.