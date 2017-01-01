Red Oak Middle School Highsteppers take sweepstakes at competition

By Haley Stewart / ROISD Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

On March 4, the Red Oak Middle School Highsteppers attended the Showtime International Dallas Grand Finale Competition at Lewisville High School.

Below are the awards they received:

OFFICERS

Sweepstakes

Judges Award

Best in Category for Novelty & Pom

TEAM

Sweepstakes

Judges Awards

Best in Category for Prop

Champion Circle Award

Hannah Kellis and MaKinzie Taplin - finalists in the Kickmaster Competition

“I am so proud of these girls and how hard they worked!” says ROMS Highstepper Director Cathy Isaacks. “They behaved as young ladies, and they were wonderfully positive and supportive of each other and other teams.”