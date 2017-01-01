Red Oak Middle School competes in UIL Academic Competition

By Haley Stewart / Red Oak ISD Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular
Red Oak Middle School participated in the UIL Academic Competition on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Red Oak Middle School. Seventh grade earned 1st place overall and 8th grade earned 2nd place overall.
“I am so proud of our students and coaches that worked countless hours preparing for this contest!” says ROMS UIL Academic Sponsor Maricela Torres. “All of their hard work paid off.”
6TH GRADE
Aubrey McKnight: 2nd Place-Spelling
Michaela Bullard: 3rd Place-Listening Skills
Drew Fleming: 5th Place-Oral Reading
Arianna Mena: 5th Place-Impromptu Speaking
Reagan McDaniel: 5th Place-Mathematics
Ashleigh Scott: 6th Place-Maps, Graphs & Charts
7TH GRADE
Conner Alsup: 1st Place-Chess Puzzle
Accalia Fox: 1st Place-Social Studies
Devon Jame: 1st Place-Art (Perfect Score)
Leah Hayward: 1st Place-Impromptu Speaking
Ella Simpson: 1st Place-Editorial Writing
Sarah Barnes: 2nd Place-Editorial Writing
Larklin Dennis: 2nd Place-Science
Austin Geffs: 2nd Place-Music Memory
Jadyn Lampier: 2nd Place-Maps, Graphs & Charts
Carina Perkins: 2nd Place-Listening Skills
Gianna Paredes: 2nd Place-Art
Rachel Wilcox: 2nd Place-Ready Writing
Jade Cruz: 3rd Place-Music Memory
Megan Fellows: 3rd Place-Ready Writing
Accalia Fox: 3rd Place-Maps, Graphs & Charts
Jadyn Lampier: 3rd Place-Social Studies
Audrey Moore: 3rd Place-Impromptu Speaking
Amaya Rangel: 3rd Place-Art
Ellie Davis: 4th Place-Oral Reading
Qelise Freeman: 4th Place-Editorial Writing
Kevin Martinez: 4th Place-Music Memory
Jose Moreno: 4th Place-Number Sense
Josh Mullins: 4th Place-Chess Puzzle
Jaylie Feeley: 5th Place-Calculator Applications
Isabel Torres: 5th Place-Science
Devon James: 6th Place-Number Sense
Haley Kesler: 6th Place-Mathematics
Carina Perkins: 6th Place-Social Studies
Carlos Rojas: 6th Place-Science
Ella Simpson: 6th Place-Impromptu Speaking
8TH GRADE
Paulina Diaz: 1st Place-Impromptu Speaking
Kaitlyn Low: 1st Place-Music Memory
Ehtan Mena: 1st Place-Calculator Applications
Ethan Mullins: 1st Place-Mathematics
Tariq Ramadan: 1st Place-Social Studies
Alyssa Starr: 1st Place-Science
Alexander Cook: 2nd Place-Music Memory
Luke Cowger: 2nd Place-Number Sense
Bridger Humpheries: 2nd Place-Chess Puzzle
Luke Cowger: 3rd Place-Music Memory
Ashlee Davis: 3rd Place-Ready Writing
Tiffany Hayes: 3rd Place-Listening Skills
Mary Alicia Martinez: 3rd Place-Art
Addison Sumbler: 3rd Place-Spelling
Paulina Diaz: 4th Place-Editorial Writing
Sharon James: 4th Place-Art
Natalie Rodriguez: 4th Place-Calculator Applications
Korbin Dennis: 5th Place-Dictionary Skills
Mia Hernandez: 5th Place-Listening Skills
Sussan Hernandez: 5th Place-Editorial Writing
Bridger Humpheries: 5th Place-Number Sense
Megan Shauck: 5th Place-Art
Sydni Anderson: 6th Place-Oral Reading
Casey Condron: 6th Place-Science
Nathan Jackson: 6th Place-Social Studies
Maya York: 6th Place-Dictionary Skills