Red Oak Middle School competes in UIL Academic Competition

By Haley Stewart / Red Oak ISD Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

Red Oak Middle School participated in the UIL Academic Competition on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Red Oak Middle School. Seventh grade earned 1st place overall and 8th grade earned 2nd place overall.

“I am so proud of our students and coaches that worked countless hours preparing for this contest!” says ROMS UIL Academic Sponsor Maricela Torres. “All of their hard work paid off.”

6TH GRADE

Aubrey McKnight: 2nd Place-Spelling

Michaela Bullard: 3rd Place-Listening Skills

Drew Fleming: 5th Place-Oral Reading

Arianna Mena: 5th Place-Impromptu Speaking

Reagan McDaniel: 5th Place-Mathematics

Ashleigh Scott: 6th Place-Maps, Graphs & Charts

7TH GRADE

Conner Alsup: 1st Place-Chess Puzzle

Accalia Fox: 1st Place-Social Studies

Devon Jame: 1st Place-Art (Perfect Score)

Leah Hayward: 1st Place-Impromptu Speaking

Ella Simpson: 1st Place-Editorial Writing

Sarah Barnes: 2nd Place-Editorial Writing

Larklin Dennis: 2nd Place-Science

Austin Geffs: 2nd Place-Music Memory

Jadyn Lampier: 2nd Place-Maps, Graphs & Charts

Carina Perkins: 2nd Place-Listening Skills

Gianna Paredes: 2nd Place-Art

Rachel Wilcox: 2nd Place-Ready Writing

Jade Cruz: 3rd Place-Music Memory

Megan Fellows: 3rd Place-Ready Writing

Accalia Fox: 3rd Place-Maps, Graphs & Charts

Jadyn Lampier: 3rd Place-Social Studies

Audrey Moore: 3rd Place-Impromptu Speaking

Amaya Rangel: 3rd Place-Art

Ellie Davis: 4th Place-Oral Reading

Qelise Freeman: 4th Place-Editorial Writing

Kevin Martinez: 4th Place-Music Memory

Jose Moreno: 4th Place-Number Sense

Josh Mullins: 4th Place-Chess Puzzle

Jaylie Feeley: 5th Place-Calculator Applications

Isabel Torres: 5th Place-Science

Devon James: 6th Place-Number Sense

Haley Kesler: 6th Place-Mathematics

Carina Perkins: 6th Place-Social Studies

Carlos Rojas: 6th Place-Science

Ella Simpson: 6th Place-Impromptu Speaking

8TH GRADE

Paulina Diaz: 1st Place-Impromptu Speaking

Kaitlyn Low: 1st Place-Music Memory

Ehtan Mena: 1st Place-Calculator Applications

Ethan Mullins: 1st Place-Mathematics

Tariq Ramadan: 1st Place-Social Studies

Alyssa Starr: 1st Place-Science

Alexander Cook: 2nd Place-Music Memory

Luke Cowger: 2nd Place-Number Sense

Bridger Humpheries: 2nd Place-Chess Puzzle

Luke Cowger: 3rd Place-Music Memory

Ashlee Davis: 3rd Place-Ready Writing

Tiffany Hayes: 3rd Place-Listening Skills

Mary Alicia Martinez: 3rd Place-Art

Addison Sumbler: 3rd Place-Spelling

Paulina Diaz: 4th Place-Editorial Writing

Sharon James: 4th Place-Art

Natalie Rodriguez: 4th Place-Calculator Applications

Korbin Dennis: 5th Place-Dictionary Skills

Mia Hernandez: 5th Place-Listening Skills

Sussan Hernandez: 5th Place-Editorial Writing

Bridger Humpheries: 5th Place-Number Sense

Megan Shauck: 5th Place-Art

Sydni Anderson: 6th Place-Oral Reading

Casey Condron: 6th Place-Science

Nathan Jackson: 6th Place-Social Studies

Maya York: 6th Place-Dictionary Skills