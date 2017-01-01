Red Oak ISD welcomes Navy JROTC instructor

By Haley Stewart / Red Oak ISD Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

RED OAK – The Red Oak ISD School Board welcomed Navy Commander Jeffrey Williams to the district at its Feb. 27 meeting.

Williams will lead the Navy JROTC program at Red Oak High School. He comes to Red Oak ISD from Lewisville ISD, where he served as the Navy JROTC Instructor with the highest student enrollment and cadet retention in the unit’s history.

“We are honored to have a Navy officer of this caliber and experience leading our students,” Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley said. “Williams understands how to instill the core beliefs and discipline that will benefit the young men and women who will serve our country in the military.”

Williams had a 22-year career with the U. S. Navy. He received the 2003 Commander Naval Air Forces Lieutenant Commander of the Year Award for outstanding leadership while assigned as the Operations Officer in Patrol Squadron Ten. He implemented initiatives while assigned to the USS Carl Vinson that achieved the Navy’s top safety record and resulted in receipt of the 2006 Admiral Vern Clark Safety Award.

Williams and his wife, Donna, have been married for 25 years and are both graduates of Texas A&M. Donna is a teacher, and they have two daughters, Emily and Meghan. For fun, the Williams like to camp and hike.