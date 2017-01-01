Red Oak ISD receives grant from Texas Workforce Commission

The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded Red Oak ISD a grant for $263,602, which will help purchase and install equipment to provide 375 students training in the medical profession with certifications in phlebotomy, certified medical assistant, and ultimately prepare the students to pursue a career as a registered nurse or medical professional.

“The TWC awarded 26 grants totaling $5 million to public community and technical colleges and independent school districts for programs that focus on supporting high-demand occupations through the Jobs and Education for Texas (JET) grant program,” said officials.

Qualifying educational institutions were awarded a grant for the development of programs or courses leading to a license, certificate or post-secondary degree.

“By partnering with local colleges and independent school districts, these grants will prepare our future workforce to meet the needs of Texas employers for high-demand occupations,” stated TWC in a news release.

Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs said these grants will focus on advanced technical training and will keep Texas businesses competitive and the economy growing.

The JET program will provide funding for equipment and instructional materials to utilize in Red Oak ISD’s hospital simulation laboratory and allow students hands-on experience with equipment used to train students for industry jobs in high-demand Health Sciences occupations.

A strong supporter in the application process for Red Oak ISD was Chris York, president of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Waxahachie, who said, “Red Oak ISD has a longstanding tradition of educating healthcare providers of the future.

“We at BaylorScott&White Health have enjoyed an amazing and productive educational relationship, hosting hundreds of Red Oak students over the years.”

“Our outstanding Health Science program includes our valued partnership with Baylor Scott & White, where our students participate in hospital observations each week,” stated Dr. Michael Goddard, superintendent of Red Oak ISD.

“We are fortunate to have our program taught by instructors who are fully certified health industry professionals themselves.

“Karen Anderson, executive director for the Red Oak ISD Education Foundation, along with Career and Technical Education Director Lisa Menton are to be commended for their outstanding work which led to this successful grant award.

“We appreciate the opportunities which will be made available for our students as a result of their investment in this process, along with the Texas Workforce Commission’s support and acknowledgement of our outstanding program.”