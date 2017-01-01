Red Oak ISD holds first-ever student enrichment days

RED OAK – On Feb. 16 and 17, Red Oak ISD will hold its first-ever student enrichment days.

These days can be thought of as academic camps, according to school officials.

Students could learn about everything from robotics to painting and participate in small group and one-on-one tutorials. At the high school level, they would be able to take SAT prep classes.

Most of the classes are free, but some will involve minimal supply fees. In the case of SAT prep classes at the high school, the usual SAT fee will be charged.

The enrichment days are optional, and there is no penalty for not attending. All campuses will run according to their regular hours and all buses will run on their regular schedules. The After the Bell program will be closed on these days.

Feb. 16 and 17 will be jean days for both students and staff. “As usual, please wear a maroon and white spirit shirt.”