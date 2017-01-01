Red Oak High School UIL Academic Team places at District

Haley Stewart, ROISD / Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

The ROHS UIL Academic team won 2nd place in District for the 2016-2017 school year. The Academic meet was held Saturday, March 25 and the Speech and Debate events were Saturday, April 1. ROHS students who placed in the District UIL Academic meet were:

Current Events: 2nd place team (Drew Davis, Ethan Nichols, Arles Martinez, and Benjamin Stanfill).

Computer Applications: 1st place – Gaby Sokora (regional qualifier); 2nd place – Courtney Osby (Regional qualifier); 4th place – Dominik Ibanez.

Literary Criticism: 1st place team (team qualified for Regionals); 1st place – Samantha Wooley; 2nd place – Benjamin Stanfill; 3rd place – Nadia Wakil, Ethan Nichols.

Math: Cody Martin – 1st place (Regional qualifier).

Ready Writing: Cody Martin – 1st place (Regional qualifier).

Social Studies: 1st place team (team qualified for Regionals); 1st place – Samantha Wooley; 2nd place – Julie Zahrndt, Ethan Nichols, Arles Martinez.

Science: 2nd place team; 1st place – Cody Martin (Regional qualifier – Martin also won 1st place Biology and 1st place Chemistry); Arles Martinez, Luke Tillman, Aviery Boone, Robin Napier.

Prose: 1st place – Maria Sandri (Regional qualifier); 4th place – Luke Tillman; 5th place – Sarah O’Connor.

Persuasive Speaking: 6th place – Mykala Elder.

The UIL Academic Regional Meet will be Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8.