Red Oak High School holds annual Alumni Return Day

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – Red Oak High School held their annual Alumni Return Day on Friday, Jan. 13, which welcomed members from the Class of 2016 to speak with over 400 current ROHS students.

The alumni answered questions for students about various aspects of their college experiences like scholarships, dorm life and time management.

More than 25 alumni participated in Alumni Return Day representing more than 12 different universities.

Some of the colleges represented were: Stephen F. Austin University, University of North Texas, Texas A&M University, University of Texas at Arlington, Tarleton State University, Southwestern Assemblies of God University and Texas Tech University.