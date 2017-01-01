RED OAK FIRE RESCUE: Monthly report for January

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was obtained from the Monthly Fire Rescue Report prepared by Chief Eric Thompson submitted to City Council at the Feb. 13 meeting.

January Statistics

(1.) City: Building Fire-1, Grass Fire-7, Outside Rubbish Fire-1, Outside Rubbish/Trash/Waste Fire-1, Dumpster or Other Outside Trash Receptacle-1, Person In Distress-2, Lockout-4, Water or Steam Leak-1, Smoke/Odor Removal-1, Public Service Assistance-3, Assist Invalid-2, Cover Assignment, Standby, Move Up-1, Good Intent Call-1, Dispatched and Cancelled in Route-2, False Alarm/False Call-6, Sprinkler Activation due to Malfunction-1, Smoke Detector Activation/No Fire-1, Alarm System Activation/No Fire-1, Severe Weather or Natural Disaster Standby-1.

(2.) ESD #4: Outside Rubbbish Fire-1, Electrical Wiring/Equipment Problem-2, Power Line Down-1, Smoke/Odor Removal-1, Public Assistance-1, Assist Invalid-1, Good Intent Call-1, Authorized Controlled Burning-1, False Alarm/False Call-3, Smoke Detector Activation Due to Malfunction-1.

(3.) Other District: Smoke/Odor Removal-1, Cover Assignment, Standby, Move Up-5.

Rescue & Emergency Medical Service

(1.) City: Emergency Medical Service Other-3, EMS Call Excluding Vehicle Accident with Injuries-106, Motor Vehicle Accident With Injuries-5, Motor Vehicle Pedestrian Accident-1, Motor Vehicle Accident With No Injuries-5.

(2.) ESD#4: Emergency Medical Service Other-3, EMS Call, Excluding Vehicle Accident with Injuries-41, Motor Vehicle Accident with No Injuries-3.

(3.) Other District: Rescue, EMS Incident Other-1, EMS Call, Excluding Vehicle Accident with Injuries-3.

Fire Operations Summary

The average total response time for January for fire apparatus was 3:34. Approximately 17.2% of the total call volume represents simultaneous calls requiring units to respond to areas outside their base districts, which inevitably results in increased response times. Total fire and EMS calls for service for the month was 238. For the month of January, we averaged 2.1 fire calls per day and 5.5 EMS calls per day for an overall daily average of 7.6 calls per day.

The Department gave 17 mutual aid responses in January to Lancaster, Waxahachie, Glenn Heights, Ovilla and Wilmer.