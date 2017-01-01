Red Oak child molester accepts 30 years with no parole

Turned himself in to police

WAXAHACHIE – On Friday, Jan. 27, Bryan Wayne Stewart, 36, of Red Oak, pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Pursuant to a plea bargain agreement with the State of Texas, Judge Bob Carroll, 40th District Court, then sentenced Stewart to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Sept. 30, 2015, Stewart walked into the Red Oak Police Department and confessed to investigators he had been sexually abusing an underage female.

The victim recalls being eight years old when the abuse began.

Prior to the confession, the girl, now 16, had recounted her memories of the abuse to investigators employed by the Ellis County Child Advocacy Center, also known as The Gingerbread House.

A joint investigation was then conducted with the Red Oak Police Department, Waxahachie Police Department, and the Ellis County & District Attorney’s Office.

There is no parole on this offense. Stewart will be required to serve the full 30-year sentence.

He will not be released from prison until he is 65 years old, after which he will be required to register as a sex offender.

The plea bargain avoided the possibility of a lesser outcome if the case had gone to trial, and it prevented the victim from being required to publicly testify about a tragic period in her life. There are also no appeals from plea bargain agreements, which provides greater closure for victims.

A press release issued by the Ellis County & District Attorney’s Office closed by stating:

“Prosecutor Russell Jones would like to thank the investigators who worked on this case and continue to work tirelessly on cases like it to ensure that victims of sexual abuse in Ellis County are afforded justice. This sentence begins a healing process for this child and sends a clear message that sexual abuse of children will not be tolerated, excused, or ignored in Ellis County.”