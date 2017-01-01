Recognitions given at March School Board meeting

Staff Report / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The regular monthly meeting of the Red Oak School Board was held March 27 at the Red Oak ISD Service Center located at 109 W. Red Oak Rd.

The meeting was called to order by Board President Henry Lozano, Rev. Dr. Denise Luper pastor of First United Methodist Church of Red Oak gave the invocation, and five year old Jaksyn Brown who attends Pre-K at Little Hawks Learning Center led the Pledges of Allegiance.

The following recognitions were given:

(1.) Amy Mashburn who teaches the Preschool Program for Children with Disabilities at Red Oak Elementary was named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month.

(2.) Kim Martin who works as a nurse at Red Oak Middle School, was recognized as Superintendent’s Support Staff Employee of the Month.

(3.) Red Oak ISD Education Foundation Board Members.

(4.) Honorable Hawks for the month of March.

(5.) UIL Academics.

(6.) Red Oak Middle School One Act Play and Texas Thespian Winners.

(7.) Red Oak High School One Act Play and Texas Thespian Winners.

(8.) Red Oak High School Boys and Girls Powerlifting Teams.

The March Superintendent’s Report included the following:

(1.) Principal’s Report from Red Oak High School Principal Dr. Doug Funk.

(2.) ROISD Education Foundation Annual Report.

(3.) Dates to remember.

The following items were approved during consent agenda:

(1.) Minutes from Special School Board meetings called Feb. 6, Feb. 9 and Feb. 13 and Regular meeting on Feb. 27.

(2.) A budget amendment.

(3.) Charter school statements of impact.

(4.) Instructional Materials Allotment TEK Certification F.

(5.) Payment of current bills over $50,000.

The following action items were approved:

(1.) School year calendar for 2017-2018 presented by Assistant Superintendent of Campus Operations Kevin Freels.

(2.) Certification of unopposed candidates for the May 6 School Board Election by Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley.

(3.) Local Health Credit Equivalent 2017-2018 presented by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Brenda Flowers.

(4.) New course proposals also presented by Flowers.

(5.) TASB Local Policy Update 107 presented by Interim Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Michelle Ailara.

When board members reconvened from Closed Session personnel items were approved as presented.