Recap of Jan. 9 Red Oak City Council meeting

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The regular monthly meeting of the Red Oak City Council was held Jan. 9 at the Red Oak Municipal Center, with Mayor ProTem Gordon Toney calling the meeting to order in the absence of Mayor Hugley. He also gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Fire Chief Eric Thompson presented the Distinguished Life Saving Award to Captain Andrew Jakubik, Firefighters Kirk Markgraff and Clay Curry, Paramedic Michael Pruitt and EMT Katrina Gruch.

Police Chief Garland Wolf introduced newly promoted Lieutenants Marc Schroeder, Richard Boone and Jim Langham and Sergeants Gary McIntosh and David Palmer.

Consent agenda items approved at the meeting

1) minutes from Dec. 12 regular meeting

2) a resolution approving the terms and conditions of the purchase of a public safety portable and mobile radios and related equipment

3) a resolution approving the terms and conditions of the purchase of heavy equipment

4) approval of Council member Scott Lindsey’s absence from the Dec. 12 Regular Meeting

5) a resolution amending Resolution No. 013-046R, which is a written investment policy.

During regular session a public hearing was held to consider an ordinance approving a zoning change to allow for an event center at 102-104 Bothers Blvd. requested by Darrel Smith. No one from the public spoke on this matter and the zoning change was approved.