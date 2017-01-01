Purchase of three new school buses among items covered in Feb. 27 School Board meeting

Staff Report / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The regular monthly meeting of the ROISD School Board was held Feb. 27 at the Red Oak ISD Service Center located at 109 W. Red Oak Rd.

The meeting was called to order by Board President Henry Lozano. Board Member Johnny Knight gave the invocation, and Kayler Peterman, a sixth grader at Red Oak Middle School Sixth Grade Center led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The following recognitions were given:

• Trish Garcia-King, who teaches Algebra II and is the coach for volleyball and golf at Red Oak High School, was named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month.

• Veronica Sauceda, who works as a pre-kindergarten instructional aide at Russell P. Schupmann Elementary, was recognized as Superintendent’s Support Staff Employee of the Month.

• Victron Energy-ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Grants.

• Spelling Bee Winners.

• ROHS Band Director, Steven Moss gave certificates to band members.

• Bass Team members were recognized by Sponsor Brent Stanford.

• Choir Director Julia Cooper recognized Choir members.

• Head Swim Coach Madelyn Hooper recognized Swim Team members.

• Honorable Hawks for February were recognized by ROHS Principal Dr. Doug Funk.

The February Superintendent’s Report included the following:

• Principal’s Report from Red Oak Middle School Principal Cristi Watts.

• Athletic Department Report from Director Chris Anderson.

• Bond Refunding Update by Chief Financial Officer Vickie Benbow, CPA.

• Funk presented End of Course Testing Schedule and graduation ceremony plans.

• Assistant Superintendent of Campus Operations Kevin Freels gave an update on youth soccer fields.

• Executive Director of Communications Helen Williams gave upcoming dates to remember.

The following items were approved during consent agenda:

• Minutes from Special School Board meetings called Jan. 30, Jan. 11 and Jan. 9 and Regular meeting on Jan. 23.

• A budget amendment presented by Benbow.

• Charter school statements of impact presented by Freels.

• Payment of current bills over $50,000.

The following action items were approved:

• The purchase of three new buses.

• SPG Vending Services proposal.

When board members reconvened from Closed Session personnel items were approved as presented.