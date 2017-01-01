Pro-life comedian Mike Williams featured speaker at FirstLook’s fundraiser Feb. 3

WAXAHACHIE – Life Investors’s is preparing for another wonderful celebration and would love for the community to join them

This inspirational evening of dining, laughing and investing benefits FirstLook’s capital building campaign for Ellis County’s NEW life-affirming pregnancy medical clinic.

The exciting event will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

This is an evening of powerful testimonies, inspiring information, and an elegant dinner featuring, back by popular request, pro-life comedian, Mike Williams.

Mike can be heard daily on the SiriusXM’s Laugh USA and has recorded 17 comedy projects and written eight books.

His personal adoption story and the rescue and subsequent adoption of his son will inspire and encourage listeners to make a difference in the lives of others

FirstLook is serving more clients than ever, however, with only one medical exam room and two consultation rooms, FirstLook is limited in the number of appointments they can schedule.

Simply put, FirstLook has outgrown their current location and is planning to move to a new location in Waxahachie that will be double the square footage which will enable FirstLook to serve more families and offer more classes and resources.

Ultimately, FirstLook exists to erase the perceived need for abortions in Ellis County and if you are passionate about FirstLook and want to put your compassion for life into action, consider participating in this magnificent endeavor.

The costs for the evening are $50 per person or $400 per table of 8.

This is an adult only event please, as seating is limited.

FirstLook has underwriting opportunities available for individuals and business that include advertising and recognition at the Celebration.

For more information, please email donna@txlifeinvestors.org.

To register for the event, please visit www.txlifeinvestors.org or call FirstLook at 972.938.7900, today. Invest in life. Invest in the future. It’s More Than Bricks!