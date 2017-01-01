‘Prize Parade’ grants awarded

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The Red Oak Independent School District Education Foundation was created to support educational programs for both the students and staff of the ROISD. They provide funds through grants for innovative and creative programs and activities which are not covered under the normal operating budget. These grants are given once per year.

The Foundation sponsors several fundraisers throughout the year such as a 5K and Color Dash in the spring and the Partnership Challenge Golf Tournament in the fall to be able to fund the requests submitted by staff of ROISD. They also rely on donations of businesses and individuals throughout the year.

After a year of planning, fundraising and preparation, the Foundation makes decisions as to which grant requests they will be able to fund. They then hold the “Prize Parade,” where the grants are awarded to teachers in their classrooms.

This year, 21 grants were awarded totaling $65,213.81 during the ROISD 2017 Prize Parade which was held Thursday, March 9.

Foundation Executive Director, Karen Anderson, and Administrative Coordinator, Paige Davis were joined by Foundation Board Members Monica Ball, Monique Ballard, Tina North, Kerri Shackelford, Cindy Harvey, Stephen Pape, Mary Moss, Lynne Grandstaff, Heather Francis and Joane Muhammad along with Administrators Alan Oakley, Michelle Ailara, Rachel Jones, Kevin Freels, Dr. Brenda Flowers and ROISD School Board President Henry Lozano as they made their way through the hallways of several campuses in the District to surprise the teachers receiving the grants. Pastor Denise Luper of the First United Methodist Church also participated as a guest at the parade.

Upon arriving at each school, members of the Red Oak High School Drum Line and cheerleading squad entered with music and chants with other participants following. The parade went to each winning teacher’s class room to present a large commemorative check in the amount requested.

“It was a great day to be a Hawk. Due to the efforts of our dedicated Board of Directors, the Red Oak ISD Education Foundation will be funding 21 grants totaling $65,213.81,” said Executive Director Anderson.

“We appreciate the time and effort of our teachers for submitting grant proposals for programs that benefit our students. We can’t wait to see the amazing programs that will be implemented. A special thank you to our donors who made the funds possible and our directors for their efforts to make it all come together for our students.

“Our ROHS Drum Line and Cheerleaders never disappoint. They are what make the Prize Parade so exciting. We appreciate their time and energy throughout the day. They are amazing. Thank you to Mr. Austin Chappell for joining us”

2017 Grants

Donald T. Shields Elementary: (1.) Jennifer High, Beth Lopez, Tracy Pitts, Diane Magier, Deborah Sikes and Kim Black, “Dream It, Draw It, Do It”: $4995.00,

Eastridge Elementary: (1.) Michelle Owen and Ylanda Rico, “Tiggly”: $1,487.76. (2.) Tracy Pitts, “Full STEAM Ahead”: $1,867.77. (3.) Tracy Pitts, Christine Grigsby, Michelle Owen, Jennifer Rucks, Angela Figzgerald, “Out of the Blue”: $4,485.00. (4.) Allison Arndt and Elizabeth Miller, “iTouch iRead iWrite iLearn”: $4,174.80. (5.) Lauri Taylor, Jeanne Powers, Martha Ringhauser, Michelle Hatch and Jenna Koch, “Nature Newscasters”: $2,112.21.

H.A. Wooden Elementary: (1.) Deb Harner and Bobbie Crisman, “Every Step Counts”: $1,931.04. (2.) Bobbie Crisman, “Music Made Simple”: $1,410.00 (3.) Melissa Hancock, Donna Little, Katie Gullett and Maddie Hooper, “Think Outside the Walls”: $2,398.66. (4.) Maddie Hooper and Melissa Hancock, “Capturing Reality”: $4,926.17.

Red Oak Elementary: (1.) Leslie Jacob, Laura Rypple, Patricia Prachyl and Lisa Floyd, “Cooking Across the Curriculum”: $596.38.

Russell P. Schupmann Elementary: (1.) Rebecca Patterson, Megan Vargas, Katie Lenz, Halee Davis, Jamie Lanham and Fernando Sanchez, “Full STEAM Ahead”: $4,899.94. (2.) Megan Vargas, Lauren Burns, Sheri Smoot and Lori McCorkle, “Creative Writing Comes to Live”: $2,778.16. (3.) Megan Vargas, Lauren Burns and Sheri Smoot, “Exploring Cycles – Discovering the Natural World Around Us”: $2,532.96. (4.) Eleesha Deever, Katie Lenz and Holly Zachlesche, “InQuizative ReaderRs: Expanding Literacy Beyond Boundaries”: $3,617.13.

Red Oak Middle School/6th Grade Center: (1.) Aly McCowell, Nicei Choate, Shannon Edwards and Christina Carpenter, “Scaffolding Instruction for Students with Learning Differences in a Digital World”: $4,463.49. (2.) Amber Brown, Misty Prachyl, Jeremiah Terry and Calvin Washington, “We All Scream for Green Screens”: $4,863.45.

Red Oak Middle School: (1.) Marie Burkhalter-Hamby and Hannah Schwieger, “Growth Mindset Cultivating Healthy Hawks”: $2,056.76.

Red Oak High School: (1.) Rachel Grandstaff, Ginger McClure, Jessica Moreno, Stephen Johnson and Angela Thomas, “A New Way to See History”: $2,624.64. (2.) Adam Robinson, “Grooming Students and Animals for Our Future”: $1,992.49. (3.) Jake Mullican, “Living to Serve: One Weld at a Time”: $5,000.00.