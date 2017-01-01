Perry opposed to county toll collections

By Nichole Waggoner / Red Oak Record

WAXAHACHIE – Commissioner Paul Perry, pct. 3, voiced concern over toll enforcement by the county for North Texas Toll Authority at the Monday’s Ellis County Commissioners Court meeting.

The Interlocal between Ellis County and NTTA was discussed. The Director of Collections and Toll Enforcement, Gio Rodriguez, offered to answer any questions that the Commissioners had. Grayson thanked him for bringing staff out to clarify questions he had regarding the effects to the Tax Assessor.

Perry expressed his concern regarding the ability of residents to appeal. He questioned whether or not NTTA was a public or private entity to which Rodriguez replied they were a political subdivision of the State of Texas and was not privately owned. Commissioners Lane Grayson, pct. 2 and Kyle Butler, pct. 4 approved with Perry opposed.

Two items of note included the resignation acceptance of Sam Laney from Emergency Services District #5 which is retroactively effective to Jan. 18.

Secondly, an insurance reimbursement for $3,750 was transferred into an account titled Other Expenses for County Judge Carol Bush.

Commissioners Paul Perry, pct. 3 and Lane Grayson, pct. 2 approved the motion.

Item 1.1: Approval to accept the Phase One portion for Summit Estates which includes McKinley Circle, Denali Way, Crestone Street, Shasta Street, and a portion of Vail Lane was granted by Commissioners Perry and Kyle Butler, pct. 4.

The 57 lots are on a portion of approximately 111.082 acres in Waxahachie, Precinct 3 and were inspected Feb. 15.

Item 1.2: Related to Summit Estates was a request to release a Maintenance Bond No. 657818 for $472,310.80 from International Fidelity Insurance Company for the section related to Phase One only. The request was granted by Perry and Butler.

Item. 1.3: A motion to approve a preliminary plat of Long Branch Estates containing approximately 59.816 acres of land located on the east side of Long Branch Road and south of Hayes Road. It is in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Midlothian and Waxahachie. Motion granted by Butler and Perry.

Item 1.5: One time variance from regulations and specifications requested by Charles Cryer for a 4 acre property located in the 2800 block of FM 983 in Red Oak. The request was granted by Commissioners Bob Stinson, pct. 1 and Grayson.

Item 1.6: One time variance from regulations and specifications requested by Rex Frank for a 12.521 acre property located at 1138 Pecan Meadows, Waxahachie/Ennis. Motion was granted by Grayson and Butler.

Item 2.1: Request to purchase a 220 Volt Emulsion Pump from RB Everett and Company was amended by Commissioner Butler to include a 7,000 gallon tank with it. He said the existing system is 30-years old and has been passed over previously but can no longer be ignored.

Item 2.3: Approval to move forward with a Jail refurbishment project was requested. Grayson questioned the cost of a 10-year warranty and its price tag of $22, 850. It was clarified the warranty extended the manufacturer warranty of 5 years to 10 years and was fashioned as a “no leak” warranty. Stinson asked how long the company had been in business and where the bond was located. Grayson and Butler approved.

Item 2.2: Commissioners returned to this item after clarifying the issues regarding the Jail refurbishment project. Request to utilize $16,994.00 of the anticipated roofing replacement funds to replace two existing roof top air conditioners located at the County Jail. Perry and Grayson approved.

Item 2.4: A request for no action on this item was granted. The motion was from the Jan. 10, Commissioners Court regarding the 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe and its subsequent disposal.

Item 2.5: Regarding the 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe, the Sheriff’s Office request to rescind paperwork regarding the Trident Insurance claim. The amount in question $1,150 is the price to buy back the vehicle which includes the deductible, but there seems to be some confusion about how much would the final cost be. They would like to use this vehicle for parts for their fleet. Bush had several questions she wanted clarification on so the item was listed as a no action item.

Item 2.6: As a result of the no action item previously regarding said 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe, this item was also tabled until a future session.

Item 2.7: Request to proceed with the proposal from TelePacific for wired connection at the Midlothian Tax Office. It similar to Verizon and Sprint. The quote is $600 for the initial install and equipment with monthly cost of $237. Butler and Perry approved the motion.

Item 2.8: A motion to approve repair for a Caterpillar Motor Grader was requested by Stinson for $29,770.00 from S&L Services for a replacement of the transmission and final drive. This is cheaper than buying a new one at $200-$300,000. Stinson and Butler granted the request.

Item 3.1: Burn ban is a no action item at this time.

Item 3.3: Director of IT Teral Crawford spoke in favor of renewing with Cisco SMARTnet from Flair Data. He said fail safe policy keeps the network up and operating. There are approximately 100-120 items covered. Equipment recently went out which would have cost the county $6,695 if they had not had this policy. There is a provision in the budget for it amounting to $44,059.17. Perry and Grayson approved.

Item 3.4: Director of Human Resources, Theresa Taylor presented the compensatory time reports. There is approximately 2,053 comp time hours with a cash value of $45,123.42. This demonstrates a decrease of 232 hours. All departments except the jail employees have been using their time.

Item 3.5: Assistant County Engineer Joseph Jackson presented the annual report forg the storm sewer system prior to submitting it to the Texas Commission on Environmental Equality. Grayson and Perry moved to convene into Executive Session at 2:54 p.m.