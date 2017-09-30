Ovilla welcomes new Customer Service representative

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

OVILLA – Ovilla welcomed the newest member to their city staff recently, Cathy Gaeta. Gaeta will serve as a Customer Service Representative and will be the new smiling face at the city office’s front desk. She will also be handing utility billing. Gaeta comes to Ovilla with over 30 years experience in customer service and accounting. She lives in Ellis County.

According to City Manager Dennis Burn, Gaeta will be taking care of permits as well.

“This is a new position,” Burn said. “She will be assisting the public with questions regarding their utility bills and permit applications. In the short time she has been here, she has proved to be a valuable asset to the public and to staff.”

At April’s city council meeting all but Place 4 Doug Hunt was in attendance. Council took no action on an executive session item in which matters involving the duty of the attorney under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas act conflicts with the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Motorcycle Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Months were recognized and a presentation regarding the upcoming Red Oak Independent School District Bond was presented.

Items that passed on the consent agenda included February’s financial transactions over $5,000, minutes from the March 13 council meeting and briefing session and a Letter of Agreement with Yeldell, Wilson and Carter. LLP, to conduct the City of Ovilla audit for the year ending September 30, 2017.

Two resolutions were included in the consent agenda items regarding ONCOR. The ONCOR-Cities Steering Committee Annual membership and assessment was approved as was a resolution to suspend Oncor’s rate increase effective April 21.

In a 4 -0 vote action was approved to adopt a Road Inspection and Maintenance Plan for the city.

Also getting unanimous votes for approval was a Resolution amending the Employee Policies Manual to approve and allow a gun purchase buy-back program policy for the police department. The approval of an unpaid officer Bryan Cornish to carry a weapon, as an acting and eligible peace officer in the City of Ovilla passed and council approved the appointment of Paul Haney to serve a term on the Board of Adjustment as an alternate member in Place 6.

No date or time was set to take action on the appointment of a City Council Scholarship Committee to review the applications for the 2017 Best Southwest Scholarship Awards Program and Luncheon. A Committee was approved for this task that included Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier and council members Larry Stevenson and Michael Myers.

Council approved the Meritorious Exception filed by Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church for the replacement of a pole sign with an electronic reader-board at the Church’s location on Shiloh Road. The property has a Midlothian address, but is an Ovilla Extraterritorial Jurisdiction.

Council did not vote on an item to approve a security system for the purpose of enacting an “exchange zone” at the Ovilla Police Department. This item will be returned to the May meeting agenda for discussion and a presentation. If approved the expense for the exchange zone will be adjusted in the mid-year budget revision.

Several additional items saw no action including an Ordinance to amend the code of Ordinances for a maximum speed limit of 25 miles-per-hour on all the city streets in Ovilla. There was no discussion regarding recommendations from staff on the Mid-Year budget revisions and no action to adopt the 2017 Ovilla Economic Development Corporation Strategic Plan.