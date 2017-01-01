Ovilla Spaghetti Dinner Benefit draws largest crowd ever

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

OVILLA – Over 200 people attended Ovilla’s annual spaghetti dinner this past weekend.

In fact, Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier said “This was one of the largest crowds in recent memory and we want to thank the Ovilla Service League for all the hard work they put into the event to support our area this year.”

Every item in the silent auction sold and Ovilla Service League member Jo Ann Graham said there were many comments about the items being the best selection and best displayed ever.

The items in the live auction went for a record breaking amount too with Walt Cade of Storage Wars Texas doing the honors.

Auction items ranged from a week in a luxury home in Branson, MO to a Remington Bolt action rifle to footballs signed by Ovilla native and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller, Jr. There were 20 door prizes distributed throughout the evening and Ovilla Service League member Cara Horn solicited a record breaking number of gift certificates from local merchants in Ovilla, Red Oak, Waxahachie and Midlothian.

Many auction items and all the door prizes included the gifts she had gathered from these merchants, Graham acknowledged.

Also spending a good deal of time on the dinner was Ovilla City Councilmember Doug Hunt who worked on soliciting and collecting sponsor money. In fact, Graham said it was a record amount of over $11,000.

“A big part of the success of the event is due to the generosity of area business that supports the event with sponsorships,” Hunt said. “Some larger, but also many smaller contributions make the OSL Dinner successful. Thirty area businesses said yes to supporting the Ovilla Police Department, the first responders that put their life on the line for Ovilla citizens.”

Hunt also acted as MC for the evening and kudos went out to current or past city council members David Griffin, Dean Oberg and Mike Myers and Mayor Dormier for the help in the kitchen cooking and cleaning.

Dusty the Clown, Jeanette Sanders volunteered her services to do face painting and make balloon animals for the kids. Sanders is a long-time Ovilla resident and very popular at children’s parties.

While Graham said the amount of money that was made can’t be released just yet it will go to the Ovilla Police Department this year. Each year the money goes to either the police or fire department.

Graham said the Ovilla Service League expects the money made this year will be more than any dinner in the past.

Overall, it was City Councilmember Rachel Huber who spearheaded the event for the Ovilla Service League this year and, as in the past, the OSL ladies came together to operate like a well oiled machine.

“This was a great year to Back The Blue and Ovilla came out in throngs to do just that,” Graham concluded. “Lots of long-time residents had a wonderful time talking with old friends and neighbors and the food was, as always, terrific.”