Ovilla Police Officer honored with Meritorious Medal

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

OVILLA – The City of Ovilla Police Department has something to be proud of lately. According to Ovilla Police Chief Brian Windham a recent award to one of his officers is a top tier award not given very often.

Windham said Officer Seth Geiser was awarded the Police Commendation bar.

“The Police Commendation equals to be awarded to an employee for outstanding performance involving great risk to personal safety while performing his/her duties,” Windham explained.

On March 30, 2017 in the early morning hours, Geiser conducted a traffic stop on a black Honda driven by 18-year-old Ian Marquez. Windham relayed the story about the potentially dangerous stopped explaining Geiser detected all was not right with Marquez very quickly. The suspect had been making furtive movements inside the vehicle.

“Asking him to step from the vehicle, Officer Geiser located a loaded Glock .40 cal magazine in Marquez’s pocket,” Windham said. “When he inquired as to the whereabouts of the gun, Marquez bolted for the car and a fight ensued. Officer Geiser was alone at the time. He was able to gain control and restrain the suspect.”

Soon thereafter Geiser found the fully loaded Glock .40, which had been previously stolen, in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. He also located stolen property that had been stolen just moments before the stop. It was later noted too that Marquez informed Officer Geiser that he was trying to get to the gun and he had intentions of using it.

“This encounter could have easily gone bad if not for the outstanding work done by Officer Geiser that night,” Windham concluded. “In recognition of his actions, Officer Geiser was awarded the Police Commendation bar.”

Windham said it is unknown when the last time this award was given by the department, but he knows it has not been given to a department employee in the Ovilla Police Department in the last year-and-a-half.