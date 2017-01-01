Ovilla Clean-Up/Drug Take-Back Day set

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

OVILLA – It is an event that residents look forward to annually. The City of Ovilla’s clean up day for 2017 has been set for Saturday, April 29.

According to Ovilla City Manager Dennis Burn, residents can drop off “basically anything” and one way or another it will be disposed of or recycled properly.

“There is a separate recycling company that sorts, places on pallets and wraps hazardous waste,” Burn said. “Hazardous waste that will be accepted include tires, vehicle batteries, petroleum products, paints and solvents.

“Refrigeration appliances must have their CFC’s removed by a certified technician and so labeled.

From 8 a.m. to noon, residents can bring it all and anything that can’t be recycled is hauled off by the city’s solid waste provider, Progressive Waste Solutions.

The company provides this annual clean up event as a part of their contract with the city at no additional charge.

The clean-up day has been going on for the past 20 years and Burn said, “around 200 residents drop their items off.” Over the years some of the most unusual items to be delivered have been an automobile body and even a fiberglass boat.

“The feed-back from residents is positive and enthusiastic,” Burn said. “They (the residents) look forward to it as a way to get rid of stuff for which they no longer have a use.”

There are a few items that can’t be dropped off like live ammunition and prescriptions.

However, if you need to get rid of old medication you’re in luck because on the same day the Ovilla Police Department will be holding their drug take-back event too.

Ovilla Police Chief Brian Windham said the event is part of a bigger DEA National Take-Back Initiative and the city participated last spring.

Prescription medications can be left at a collection point at the Police Department according to Windham adding, “We will be accepting all kinds of drugs excluding illegal, syringes, intra-venous solutions, injectable items and inhalers.

“We will take liquids sealed in their original container. At the end of the day the drugs will be turned over for destruction.”

Burn said residents should line up heading east on Westlawn to drop off items. They will be directed into the collection area.

Residents should also use caution in the area because there will be employees of the city and employees of the waste companies in the vicinity.

He also reminds residents to bring proof of residency in the form of a water bill or a driver’s license.

“There is no limit to how may loads a resident can bring in,” he added. “This is a great opportunity for residents to dispose of their waste in a safe, permitted manner.”

For disposing of old drugs, Windham agreed the take-back program is also a safe way to dispose of properly.

“This is a great initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration to get drugs disposed of properly and not introduced into our water supply,” Windham concluded. “They do a tremendous job coordinating the program and providing the materials for a seamless operation.”