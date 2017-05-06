Ovilla City Council considers Citizen on Patrol Program

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

OVILLA – For Ovilla residents out there who want to know what it is like to be in law enforcement, here is your chance.

The Ovilla City Council took no action, but gave Ovilla Police Chief Brian Windham the green light to proceed with a plan and return with a program suited for Ovilla implementing a Citizens on Patrol Program.

Windham explained the program as “Basically, involving citizens taking some responsibility for their community, and working with the police to make it a better, safer place.”

Windham said the program involves minimal public contact and is not designed to replace police officers or to put citizens in harm’s way. Instead, it is designed to get the citizens involved in the preservation of the community and to assist police in the day-to-day duties of officers.

“We currently have some individuals who have expressed interest in starting the program,” Windham explained. “This is by no means unique to our city, but these programs are well established across the North Texas area.”

Along with the Citizens Police Academy, the Citizens on Patrol program would be a first for the city of Ovilla. Windham said community support is very much in demand these days so he believes this program would be another way to build a community support organization.

Council took no action on a Road Maintenance Plan for the city, but did approve unanimously a resolution appointing a deputy city secretary. A current Ovilla city employee who has worked with the city since 2012 was approved to take this position with no salary change.

Council also passed an ordinance authorizing a general election in May 6, 2017 for the purpose of electing a Mayor and council members Place 2 and 4.