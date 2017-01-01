Ovilla Christian School names Athletic Director

OVILLA – Ovilla Christian School, celebrating its 25th year, has named Matt Jones Athletic Director. An OCS graduate himself, Jones served as interim athletic director this school year, and was assistant athletic director the prior six years.

“Coach Jones has shown us dedication, expertise and character. We are blessed to have him on the team of servant leaders here at Ovilla Christian School,” Headmaster Ron Clyde, said.

Jones came to OCS as a student his junior year of high school in 1997. After graduating, he went on to be a youth pastor for nine years. His love for the school and what it was doing in students’ lives drew him back to OCS to coach.

“Moving from ministering to students in the church setting to ministering to students in a school setting has allowed me to merge my love for athletics and my passion for working with teenagers together,” Jones said. “Coaching allows me to impact the lives of student athletes on a daily basis and I am able to use athletics to continue serving in the ministry.”

This year, Jones coaches boys basketball, football and track. The athletic department has had a successful year, with playoff appearances in volleyball, football, girls and boys basketball. Seven volleyball players made the TAPPS 3-2A All District Team, while football had 10 players make the TAPPS 2-2A All District Team and three players were awarded TAPPS All State honors. Three athletes also qualified to compete in the State Swim Meet.

Boys basketball had seven players make the TAPPS 3-2A All District Team, including District MVP. Girls basketball was District Champions, placing nine girls on the TAPPS 3-2A All District Team, including District MVP. Girls basketball head coach Robin Johnson was named TAPPS 3-2A District Coach of the Year.

“The OCS athletic program is looking forward to finishing strong in the 2016-17 school year in tennis, baseball, and track and field,” Jones said. “I am thankful for the coaching staff, athletes and families that God is allowing me to work with this year.”