Oncor Electric executives scout out future employees at Red Oak High School

By Haley Stewart, ROISD / Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

As the boards lit up, high fives and laughter rippled across the room after students put on their safety glasses and got to work building circuit boards with engineers from Oncor Electric Monday morning.

Seven Oncor engineers and managers visited with Career and Technical education classes at Red Oak High School to encourage students to pursue a career in engineering and related jobs.

“Red Oak is definitely one of the top districts in Dallas/Fort Worth, especially in the areas of Career and Technology education,” said Justin Loth, a senior engineer with Oncor. “Now is the time for us to start recruiting these talented students and to answer their questions about how to become engineers, technicians and line workers.”

When students learned about Oncor’s starting salary of $72,000 and excellent benefits, they started raising their hands and asking questions.

“At Oncor, we have a real commitment to hiring local students and helping them further their careers,” Loth said.

“Red Oak ISD means business in our Career and Technical program. We continually look for meaningful and relevant methods to inform our students about future careers,” said CTE Director Lisa Menton. “The outstanding quality of our program has resulted in businesses such as Oncor approaching our district to hire Red Oak ISD Career and Technical students. Oncor provides a unique opportunity for our students to use their career readiness and skills to obtain employment in high demand, highly skilled, and high wage occupations. ROISD looks forward to growing this business partnership with Oncor, along with our other business partners, to help our students prepare for their next step after graduation.”