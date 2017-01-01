NTCA Colorguard competition hosted by ROHS

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

The Red Oak High School Colorguard hosted a North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCA) competition on Friday, March 10 in the Red Oak Middle School Gymnasium.

The competition was also a large fundraiser for the ROHS Colorguard.

Twenty-nine teams competed and as far away as Odessa. However, most of the teams competing were located within the DFW Metroplex and surrounding counties.

Each team basically had 5-minutes to setup, perform their routine and then remove their setup (props, mats, etc.).

If you’ve never been to a Colorguard competition, it is not your typical “Friday Night Lights” performance with the Marching Band. These students practice many hours on a precision routine with costumes, flags, rifles and other props they twirl, toss and spin. All this to a highly choreographed dance routine in front of multiple judges and of course – large crowds.

ROHS had two teams in the competition: JV and Varsity. The JV team brought home 2nd Place, and the Varsity team also brought home 2nd place. Both teams missed first place finishes by just under two points, and the competition at their levels is very good.

The event ran very smoothly thanks to the NTCA folks onsite, but especially to the Red Oak High School Mighty Hawks Band & Colorguard Booster club members.