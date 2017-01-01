New Texas PTA Life Members from Red Oak announced

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The Red Oak ISD Council of PTA’s held its annual Silent Auction and Life Membership luncheon, honoring those who have in the past received the Life Membership Award and new 2017 recipients March 22.

The meal was catered by Heritage House and this year’s theme was “All Things Red Oak.”

Since 1909, the Texas PTA has made available the Honorary Texas Life Membership as one of the highest honors that may be presented to individuals for outstanding service to children and youth.

Recipients of the Life Member award are those who are nominated and voted upon by each campus in the district, usually a volunteer or faculty member who is active in the organization either by volunteering multiple hours at several events or a member who has gone out of their way to assist the PTA.

President of the Red Oak Council of PTAs Mary Moss acted as emcee for the event with Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley serving as guest speaker.

The following were named Life Members at the luncheon: Eastridge Elementary – Audrey Smith and Kahaya Lews; Red Oak Elementary - Karen Pepe and Leslie Jacob; Schupmann Elementary - Shari Miles and Fernando Sanchez; Shields Elementary: Tiffanie Williams and Melissa Cunningham; Wooden Elementary – Amy Wels; Red Oak Middle School – Christopher Eaton and Irina Rodriquez; Red Oak High School - Eva Richardson and Bryan Rogers.

Jonathan Burke of The Donut House and Shane Bernhardt of Keith’s Ace Hardware also received Life Memberships.

Stephanie Fellows, former president of the ROISD Council of PTAs received the Texas PTA Extended Service Award.

The award for the person who traveled the farthest to attend went to Mammie Olsen who traveled from Slidel, La., and Dr. Joy Shaw received the prize for the individual that has been a life member the longest. She received her Life Member Award in 1976.