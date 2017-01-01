New ROPD Officer introduced

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Red Oak’s newest police officer, Kirk White II, was introduced at the meeting of the Red Oak City Council April 10 by Police Chief Garland Wolf.

Kirk is the son of Kirk and Oliva White. He grew up in Dallas with two older sisters and attended Life School in Oak Cliff where he played football, basketball and ran track.

He received a football scholarship to Southwestern Assemblies of God University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and an Associate’s Degree in Bible.

White recently graduated from the North Central Texas Council of Governments Regional Police Academy. He previously worked campus security at SAGU and as a jailer for Ellis County.

Wolf said, “Kirk is exactly what our department is looking for when we post for our vacant officer positions. He is an educated and clearly focused individual who is goal oriented and driven to succeed. To have made it through our selection process requires someone that is dedicated and committed. As driven as we are on testing, selecting and vetting and then ultimately hiring the absolute best candidate possible; the candidate has to be committed to participating in the hiring process.

“It is a tenuous and arduous process that is time consuming and requires focus. We look for someone who embodies the core values that we consider to be non-negotiable in an officer selection such as: integrity, discipline, commitment, teamwork, perseverance, leadership, competence and accountability. Kirk has demonstrated those throughout the selection process, the police academy and in his personal life. We are very glad to have him as part of our growing team here at the ROPD, and we look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on the City of Red Oak and the Red Oak Police Department.”