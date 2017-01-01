New Police Officer, Animal Control Officer introduced at April 10 City Council meeting

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The regular monthly meeting of the Red Oak City Council was held April 10 at the Red Oak Municipal Center.

Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf was on hand to accept a copy of the Mayor’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Proclamation and to introduce new Red Oak Police Officer Kirk White and new Animal Control Officer Amy Abernathy.

Consent agenda items approved at the meeting included: (1.) Minutes from March 13 Regular Meeting. (2.) An ordinance amending the fiscal year 2016-2017 Official Budget. (3.) A resolution suspending the April 21 effective date of Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s requested rate change to permit the city time to study the request and to establish reasonable rates; finding that the meeting at which this resolution is passed is open to the public as required by law. (4.) A resolution awarding the bid for Depository Services to Prosperity Bank.

During the Citizens Comments section Red Oak Independent School District Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley gave a short presentation on the upcoming bond election. Amy Hedtke of Waxahachie addressed council saying she was opposed to the Red Oak bond.

The following items were approved in regular session: (1.) An ordinance authorizing the issuance of “City of Red Oak, Texas, Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2017” in an amount not to exceed $3,775,000 for water and sewer system improvements, firefighting equipment and city communications equipment providing for the payment of certificates by the levy of an ad valorem tax and a limited pledge of the new revenues from the City’s combined Waterworks and sewer system and resolving other matters. (2.) An ordinance authorizing the issuance of City of Red Oak, Texas General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2017” in the approximate amount of $4,665,000 for debt service savings to the city, providing for the payment of bonds by the levy of an ad velorem tax. (3.) A resolution approving the use of alternate building materials at 115 Eagle Dr. requested by Juan C. Ortiz. (4.) A resolution approving a project order with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. as part of the Master Agreement for continuing professional services for the preparation of construction plans and specifications for the design of an eight inch water and wastewater line for $36,000. (5.) A resolution approving a professional engineering services agreement with Birkhoff, Hendricks & Carter, L.L.P in an amount not to exceed $40,300 for the preparation of construction plans, specifications and construction administrative services for the design of an eight inch water line. (6.) A resolution approving a professional engineering services agreement with Birkhoff, Hendricks & Carter, L.L.P in an amount not to exceed $39,800 for the preparation of construction plans, specifications and construction administrative services for the design of a 21 inch water line. (7.) A resolution accepting and approving a project order with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. as part of the master agreement for continuing professional services for their work updating the water master plan regarding existing and proposed water infrastructure including a capital improvement project prioritization list and a water and wastewater impact study for $75,000.

Two public hearings were held during this regular meeting. The first was to discuss approval of an ordinance approving a zoning change to allow for a restaurant with a private club at an existing building located at 108 E. Ovilla Rd. requested by Red Oak Retail, L.L.C. The second was to discuss a zoning change to allow for additional senior living regulations requested by Red Oak Landco LLC. David Forrette of Austin was on hand to speak in favor of this change. Both zoning changes were approved.

Kevin Crain was appointed as an alternate member for the remainder of a two year term ending June 2017 on the Parks and Recreation Commission. Mary Sneed was appointed as an alternate member on the Library Advisory Board for the remainder of a two year term ending in Oct. 2018. Cynthia Sublette and Natasha Gordon were appointed as regular members on the Library Advisory Board for the remainder of two year terms. Sublette’s term ends Oct. 2018 and Gordon’s term ends Oct. 2017.

When council returned from closed session, City Manager Todd Fuller’s contract was renewed with a base salary increase of three percent.