New Animal Control Officer for Red Oak

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – Amy Abernathy was introduced as the new Animal Control Officer for the City of Red Oak at the Council Meeting April 10.

“I am very excited to be here in Red Oak. The community has been very inviting and warm,” said Abernathy.

“The shelter is in the process of updating technology and procedures that will help get the word out about the wonderful pets we have for adoption.

“It will also give us the chance to educate the community on the importance of spay/neuter and responsible pet ownership.”

Prior to coming to Red Oak, Abernathy worked for the Humane Society of North Texas, The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center and Brownwood Animal Control.

She earned certificates in Animal Control and Cruelty Investigation and has had training in canine body language.

Abernathy has two daughters and one granddaughter. In her spare time she enjoys running and hiking with her dog, Zeke and refinishing old furniture.

Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf, who Abernathy reports to said, “Amy comes to the Red Oak Animal Services Division of the Red Oak Police Department with many years of experience and she has a true passion for animals. That passion coupled with her knowledge base provides the Animal Services Division with a unique opportunity to evaluate our current level of services.

“As she settles in to her position that vast and comprehensive experience will allow her to make the necessary recommendations to improve the level of services to the community and the animals.

“In the short time she has been here her dedication to her profession and the investment on her part to create effective change and establish benchmarks for performance is exactly the vision I have for the Animal Services Division.

“I have seen her around the animals and she has a natural ability to manage and evaluate behavior. The animals seem to gravitate to her personality and she truly cares for their welfare. It takes a very special person and a very special personality to be an effective Animal Services Officer. We are fortunate to have been able to hire her away from the City of Brownwood and she comes highly recommended.”

Abernathy said the Red Oak Animal Shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and they list their animals on Petfinder @redoaktx.petfinder.com. The facility accepts donations for everything from bedding and cleaning supplies to toys and monetary donations to help cover medical treatment when needed. The shelter is located at 411. W. Red Oak Rd.