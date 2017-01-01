Nancy Spigener Special Olympics Track and Field Meet

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Fifth Annual Red Oak ISD Nancy Spiegner Special Olympics Track and Field Meet was held April 5 at Billy Goodloe Stadium in Red Oak.

To kick off the event a parade of over 450 athletes from Red Oak, Waxahachie, Grand Prairie, Crandall, Ferris, Lancaster, Duncanville, Life School, and Kaufman made a lap around the stadium with members of the community and the school district in the bleachers to cheer them on.

Many Red Oak High School students volunteered to help with the event by pushing wheel chairs, escorting athletes, helping with events, etc. District administrative staff and members of the Red Oak Lions Club volunteered in the concession stand and the ROHS Drum line and cheerleaders were on hand to keep spirits high all day.

Tom Kirkpatrick served as Master of Ceremonies with Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley giving the welcome address and introducing school board members Henry Lozano, Dr. Joy Shaw, Melanie Petersen and John Hawkins.

Red Oak Middle School Student Council Officers led the Pledges of Allegiance, Rachel Jones of the ROISD Curriculum Department sang the National Anthem and Jeanna Spigener, daughter of Nancy Spigener for whom the event is named, gave the Olympic Oath.

The meet included events such as power wheelchair obstacle course, softball, tennis ball and javelin throws, standing and running long jump, running events, walking events and wheelchair races.

ROISD organizations and departments who participated were Project Success, Future Farmers of America, Student Councils, Peer Coaches, Partner PE, ROHS Cheerleaders and Drumline, NJROTC, Administration, Athletic Department, ISD Police Department, Student Nutrition, Support Services and Technology.

Organizers of the event also thanked local businesses and organizations for their participation, sponsorship and help to make this event a success including Red Oak Lions Club, Red Oak Fire Rescue, Region 10 and AMR Ambulance Service.