Mumps scare in Red Oak put to rest

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – After a possible case of mumps was reported last Friday at Red Oak High School, a panic was avoided by school officials quickly informing parents and residents via social media. That same social media carried the word Tuesday that all test results were negative.

This possible case was first reported at Red Oak High School on Friday, March 3, but the Center for Disease Control had already recently confirmed 29 mumps cases at nearby Cedar Hill High School.

On Tuesday, March 7, ROISD issued information stating, “The tests from the Texas Health Department had come back negative.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services had previously informed the Red Oak Independent School District’s Health Services Department a possible case of mumps had been reported at the high school. The ISD issued a precautionary warning to all staff and parents of the district via email, social media outlets and its website about the possibility of this contagious disease being introduced and official confirmation could take up to a week.

The District stated, out of an abundance of caution, the maintenance staff would be deep cleaning at the campus, using the district’s disinfectant protocol.

A report from CBSlocal.com, dated March 3, stated, “There have been 23 confirmed and nine suspected cases of the mumps at Cedar Hill High School and all of (those) nearly two-dozen students and staff members have come down with the disease since Feb. 9.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the mumps vaccine is nearly 90-percent effective when patients receive two doses and that’s exactly what the students and staff at Cedar Hill High did, but it wasn’t enough.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Zach Thompson said additional steps would have to be taken.

“We may be dealing with the fact that the vaccine basically has waned and so there may a possibility of a third dose recommendation in the future.”

Thompson said the 23 cases at the school are more than the total number of cases in all of Dallas County last year.

The Texas Department of State Health Services website stated on March 7, “DSHS continues to investigate mumps cases related to an outbreak centered in Johnson County. Health officials have identified 180 cases in the outbreak. Most of the people involved are students, and DSHS has been working closely with school districts in the area to limit the spread of the disease.”

Mumps is spread through coughing and sneezing and sharing cups and utensils. While vaccinations are the best protection against mumps, even people who are vaccinated can become infected. People should also prevent spreading mumps and other illnesses by covering coughs and sneezes, washing their hands frequently with soap and water, and not sharing food and drinks.

Mumps symptoms include swollen or tender salivary glands, swollen or tender testicles, low fever, tiredness and muscle aches. People usually develop symptoms 14-18 days after being exposed to the virus causing mumps, but it can be as long as 25 days. Those who think they could have mumps should contact their health care provider, and anyone suspected of having mumps should stay home while they’re contagious – five days after swollen glands occur.

ROISD cautioned parents if students develop a fever or flu-like symptoms, to please keep them home and contact their healthcare provider.

“The mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that is spread by droplets when a person coughs or sneezes,” continued the post.

“Symptoms include fever, headache, swelling of the salivary glands, fatigue muscle aches and loss of appetite.

“With your help, we can reduce illnesses on our campuses.”

It also offered preventative steps to protect students and other family members including, “Dress properly for the weather; make sure they have plenty of fluids, rest and proper nutrition; Teach them to cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing; and to encourage frequent hand washing with soap and water (an alcohol-based hand sanitizer may be substituted when soap and water are not available).

To learn more about the disease and to find information about where to get vaccinated, visit the websites Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – cdc.gov; and Texas Department of State Health Services – dshs.texas.gov

