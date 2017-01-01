Megan Czerwieski named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Megan Czerwieski, who teaches Band at Red Oak Middle School, was named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month for April at the School Board Meeting April 24.

She received a desk trophy and a monetary award from the ROISD Education Foundation.

In his introduction of Czerwieski, Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley said “Megan goes above and beyond at ROMS helping out other teachers, organizing activities and events even outside of her band world. She sees the bigger picture of what makes a campus work and does her part and more to make sure everything runs smoothly and our students are well taken care of. Her colleagues look up to her as a master teacher and friend.”

He quoted parents as saying “Mrs. Czerwieski was the most amazing and favorite teacher my child has had. She teaches life skills through the art of music and motivates her students to do their very best every day. She is more than a teacher, she is a positive role model for our students during the awkward middle school years. She has endless patience and energy when dealing with the students.”

Oakley also quoted colleagues as saying “As a co-worker, Megan is easy and fun to work with. She is also a great mentor and someone from whom I have learned much about teaching.

Megan works tirelessly to provide not only great instruction for the students but also a great environment.

She cares about the success of her students in all areas of their life and can regularly be found helping students with music, work from other classes, or just being someone that the students can come talk to about anything.”

Czerwieski has been with the ROISD for five years. She began teaching private lessons as a high school student and continued through college. She taught middle school orchestra in Temple ISD for a semester immediately after graduation. She taught band at Barnett JH and West and Starrett Elementaries in Arlington for seven years prior to coming to Red Oak.

She graduated from Temple High School and earned a Bachelor’s of Music Education from Baylor University and Masters of Music Education from University of Texas at Arlington.

Her husband, John is also a band director and works for Venus ISD. She told us they have a rescue mutt named Daphne.

Czerwieski is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, Texas Bandmasters Association, is a member at First United Methodist Church Waxahachie, Principal Horn and board member for the Mansfield Wind Symphony.

In her spare time she enjoys reading, playing with her dog and watching movies.

When asked of her reaction to being named Teacher of the Month she replied “It was a complete surprise. I am surrounded by so many great teachers who care deeply about their students. I feel there are others more deserving of this recognition but I am incredibly grateful for being chosen. Red Oak Middle School is a great place to be and I am blessed each day to work with such supportive colleagues and such hard-working students.”