May is Red Oak Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The regular monthly meeting of the Red Oak City Council was held May 8 at the Red Oak Municipal Center.

In the absence of Mayor Alan Hugley, Mayor Pro Tem Gordon Toney called the meeting to order and declared that a quorum was present.

Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf was on hand to accept a copy of the Mayor’s National Police Week Proclamation, and members of the Guardians of the Children, Ride Safe in Texas and The Shop Motorcycle Clubs were on hand to receive copies of the Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month Proclamation.

Consent agenda items approved at the meeting included: (1.) Minutes from April 10 Regular Meeting. (2.) An ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2016-2017 Official Budget, appropriating funds to increase revenue from bond proceeds within the Water and Sewer Construction Fund 245. (3.) A resolution between the State of Texas and the City of Red Oak to establish responsibilities for the maintenance, control, supervision and regulation of certain state highways and or portions of state highways in the city. (4.) A resolution supporting the designation of the alignment of State Loop 9, a freeway between I-35E and I-45. (5.) A resolution authorizing participation with the Steering Committee of Cities served by Oncor and authorizing the payment of 11 cents per capita to the committee to fund regulatory and legal proceedings and activities related to Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC. (6.) A resolution approving a negotiated settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy Corp., Mid-Tex Division regarding the company’s 2017 Rate Review Mechanism Tariff. (7.) A resolution authorizing the city manager to approve an expenditure in an amount not to exceed $202,536.00 for the reconstruction and resurfacing of various roads in the city through an Interlocal Government Contract with the Ellis County Commissioner, Precinct 4.

During the Citizens Comments section of the meeting Frances Binford spoke of her feelings that the City of Red Oak does not support her Home Owners Association of the Fox Hollow area as much as she feels it should.

During regular session a resolution authorizing approval of a contract with GDF Suez Energy Resources NA, Inc. for the purchase of electricity necessary to satisfy municipal retail electrical needs was approved.

A public hearing was held to consider approval of a zoning change to allow for an accessory building of 896 square feet at 228 Pierce Rd., requested by David Pool. The zoning change was approved.

Ralph Madden, Steve Miller and Daniel Zimmerman were reappointed as regular members of the Red Oak Economic Development Corporation for two terms each from June 2017-June 2019.

Derrick Parks and Philip Sikes were reappointed as regular members of the Planning and Zoning Commission for two year terms from June 2017-June-2019.

Kay Jones and Shandria Anetta Kelly were reappointed as regular member of the Parks and Recreation Commission for two year terms from June 2017-June 2019. Kevin Crain was reappointed as an alternate member from June 2017-June 2019.