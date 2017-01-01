Mashburn named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Amy Mashburn, who teaches the Preschool Program for Children with Disabilities at Red Oak Elementary School, was named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month for March at the School Board Meeting March 27.

She received a desk trophy and a monetary award from the ROISD Education Foundation.

In his introduction of Mashburn, Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley said, “When you first meet Amy you will see why she is the perfect teacher for PPCD. Amy has the sweetest heart for her students. She is loving, kind and very generous.”

He quoted parents as having said. “Mrs. Mashburn is such a beautiful person. The Lord has given her a given of unconditional love, topped with patience. Thank you for all you do – you rock, Mrs. Mashburn.”

Oakley also quoted colleagues who said, “Amy is living out a calling in PPCD. Her students well-being is always her top priority. She patiently and tirelessly teaches every skill to every student with heart and soul.”

Mashburn has been with the ROISD for 14 years. The first 11 years, she taught Kindergarten, and this is her third year teaching PPCD.

She earned a Bachelor of Behavioral Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Hardin-Simmons University.

Mashburn and husband Andrew, who works in IT for the Dallas County Community College District, have two sons, Zachary, age 9 and Gabriel, age 2. The family attends First Baptist Church in Midlothian.

She said family time is a precious blessing and that she enjoys spending time at the zoo with her family.

When asked of her reaction to being named Teacher of the Month she said, “To say that I was absolutely shocked is an understatement as to my reaction of the honor.

“I truly feel that the wrong name was given by mistake as there are so many others on my team, school, and surrounding schools that are more deserving of this than I am and whom I truly look up to and admire in their passion for helping students succeed. I love what I do but know that this is an honor that is shared with everyone because we are all a team.”