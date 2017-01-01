Martin named Superintendent’s Support Staff Employee of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Kim Martin, who works as a nurse at Red Oak Middle School, was recognized as Superintendent’s Support Staff Employee of the Month for March at the School Board Meeting March 27.

She received a desk trophy and a monetary award from the ROISD Education Foundation.

Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley cited examples of her going above and beyond by saying, “Kim has organized a strong medical team for her school and they are prepared for any situation such as a mock disaster or a gas leak.

“She keeps the emergency team updated and everyone knows how to handle a situation with Kim in the lead.”

He quoted parents who said, “Kim is dedicated to her staff and students. She ensures their health and safety during the school day. Kim is calm during emergency situation and makes sound medical decisions. She has developed many strong relationships with students, parents and staff during her years at ROMS.”

Oakley also quoted colleagues, “Kim is organized, a good communicator and has a great sense of humor. She can brighten your day with her wit. She has a great work ethic and a strong desire to always do her best for her school. Kim is a big asset to the Middle School campus and the nursing department, we depend on her daily.”

Martin has been with ROISD for 10 years. Prior to that she worked in the ER at Methodist Central Hospital, as an Emergency Medical Tech for Century Ambulance Company, as a scrub tech in the surgical unit of Medical Center of Lancaster and as a 911 Dispatch Officer/Training Officer for DeSoto Police Department.

She attended DeSoto High School and earned her Emergency Medical Tech certification from Methodist Central Hospital’s Emergency Medical Tech Program.

She and husband, Mitch, who is a network capacity engineer, have two grown sons, Chris and Kyle and one granddaughter, Lauryn, who is seven.

In her spare time Martin said she enjoyed gardening, swimming and going to the beach every summer. She attends First Baptist Church of Ovilla.

She said she was “very surprised” by being named Support Staff Employee of the Month.