March School Board Pledge Leader is Jaksyn Brown

The March Pledge Leader for the ROISD School Board meeting was five year old Jaksyn Brown who attends Pre-K at Little Hawks Learning Center. She is the daughter of Amber and Clarence Brown. She has two sisters, Jasmine and Bria and one brother, Kakar. Her favorite subject is learning about animals and her favorite book is “Pete the Cat.” She said when she grows up she would like to be a teacher and the person she most admires is her Daddy. Brown said something she likes about herself is “her smile.”