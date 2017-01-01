March ROISD Principal’s Report by Dr. Doug Funk

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Each month at the meeting of the Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees, a principal from a different campus is chosen to present a report to board members on their school.

Red Oak High School Principal Dr. Doug Funk was the presenter at the March 27 meeting.

Funk has eight years of administrative experience at the high school level. He has also served as a teacher/coach as well as a professor for the American College of Education.

Holding a Bachelor’s Degree from Texas Tech University, a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Tarleton State University, a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Texas Christian University and a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership also from Texas Christian University, he addressed the board:

“Thank you for the opportunity to address you all this evening. I would like to use this time to discuss the program formerly known as Quest that now goes by the pseudonym Hawk Success.

“As you know, this year we moved the program on to the high school campus and changed our focus from dropout recovery to dropout prevention. There are several benefits of the move to the high school campus, some of which involve CTE, mentoring, graduation options.

“The students that enroll in Hawk Success have, in the past had to drop their CTE courses and lose out on those opportunities. With the program now housed on the high school campus, we can allow these students to continue in their pathway as they earn their core credits in the more sheltered Hawk Success classroom.

“Another benefit of having the program on the main campus of the high school is that we can develop mentoring relationships with a wide variety of teachers and the Hawk Success students. These mentors will serve to encourage and help further develop these students, that many times have struggled with school and developing positive relationships with adults.

“The program is still developing and very fluid, but I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for allowing us to take this step to continue to meet the ever-changing needs of the students of Red Oak High School.

“There are 15 students currently in the Hawk Success Program. This year three have completed with four more projected to finish by the end of the year and four are currently involved in Career and Technical Education.”