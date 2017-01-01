Mandy Pandey named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Mandy Pandey, who teaches kindergarten at Donald T. Shields Elementary, was recognized as the Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month for January at the school board meeting Jan. 23. She received a desk trophy and a monetary award from the ROISD Education Foundation.

“Mandy took a risk this year and stepped into the team leader position” said Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley in his introduction of Pandey. “She is providing structure to the team meetings to make sure the information she’s relaying is current and relevant.”

He quoted parents as saying, “Mrs. Pandey is awesome. My daughter tells me that Mrs. Pandey makes learning fun and that she’s the best teacher ever.”

Oakley also quoted colleagues as having said, “Mandy is willing to try new, innovative ideas in her classroom. She’s always thinking of ways to bring ‘sunshine’ to the staff. Mandy is full of energy.”

Pandey has been with ROISD for five years. She graduated from Lewisville High School, and earned her Associate in Science and a Bachelor in Interdisciplinary Studies Certified in Kindergarten through fourth grade and ESL from Navarro College and A&M Commerce.

Mandy taught for two years in a charter school, then took time off to raise her family before coming to ROISD in 2012. Pandey and her husband Nick have three children, Alex 19, Deven 11, and Ajay who is almost 8.

In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her sons, shopping, watching movies or just hanging out enjoying her new home.

When asked of her reaction to being named Teacher of the Month, Mandy replied, “We have so many great teachers here in Red Oak that I feel honored and humbled to be chosen for this.”