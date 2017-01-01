MADD condemns ‘Affluenza’ teen’s latest legal maneuver

AUSTIN – Lawyers for a US teenager who used an “Affluenza” defence in a fatal drink-driving wreck have turned to the Texas Supreme Court in a bid to secure his release from jail.

The motion filed on Friday on behalf of 19-year-old Ethan Couch argues that a judge had no authority to sentence Couch to nearly two years in jail after his case was moved from juvenile to adult court.

Couch’s lawyers argue that the judge only had jurisdiction over criminal cases and that juvenile matters are civil.

The case attracted worldwide attention because Couch’s lawyer advanced the “Affluenza” theory in his defense – that he was so pampered by his rich parents, he had no concept of responsibility.

The American Psychiatric Association does not recognise “Affluenza” as a medical diagnosis.

Couch had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit and had traces of Valium in his system, a court heard.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s (MADD) released a response to Couch’s latest legal maneuver which states:

“These latest antics of “Affluenza” teen Ethan Couch and his lawyers are cruel and insulting to the families of the four people he killed and the numerous people he injured while driving drunk. To try to escape justice by turning to the Texas Supreme Court to obtain release from jail for his already lenient 720 day sentence is beyond reprehensible. 720 days in jail was not enough. So anything less is wholly unacceptable. Bottom line, Ethan Couch is a criminal, and this meritless motion can’t change that. MADD urges the Texas Supreme Court to reject this preposterous appeal and tell Ethan Couch to serve his time and pay for his deadly crimes.”