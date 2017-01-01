Local Lions receive District recognition

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Lions Club International District 2X-1 Convention was held in Carrollton April 28-29. This district includes the Red Oak Chapter.

Two Red Oak Lions Club members were recognized at this convention. O.D. Gaither was recognized for his 50-plus years of service, and Joshua Kincade was recognized as the club’s Grass Roots Award recipient.

Gaither has been an active member of the Red Oak Lions Club since 1950, holding most every office in the club including: President, 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice President, Tail Twister, Lion Tamer, Membership Chair and Director.

He also served as Zone Chair for the 1965-66 year and Deputy District Governor in the 1969-70 year.

To this day he plays an important role in the club. He attends meetings regularly, is their star raffle ticket salesman, and is the “go to person” for questions on the history of the club.

He and wife LaTreece celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in December 2016. The couple have two children, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. They have been members of the Eastridge Baptist Church in Red Oak for many years.

O.D. served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46, then worked for the Coca Cola Bottling Company before going to Federal Mogul where he retired after 35 years of employment. He then worked for the Red Oak Golf Club for 17 years.

He was the first police officer or city marshal as it was called then, of The City of Red Oak from 1956-68. He also worked as Constable and City Judge and served on the Red Oak ISD School Board and Red Oak City council. He is a member of the National Rifle Association.

The Grass Roots Award is earned by a member that has been with the club less than five years and has gone above and beyond in their participation. Club members selected Joshua Kincade as their 2017 recipient.

He attends meetings regularly and is an active participant in club events, even though it is not always easy for him.

One member told us “Josh never asks for or expects any special accommodations – he just wants to help others. He is an asset to the Red Oak Lions Club and exemplifies the true spirit of Lionism.”

Joshua is 31 years old and graduated from West Mesquite High School in 2003. He is active in Special Olympics, therapeutic horseback riding at Campfire Creek Therapeutic Riding Center, and enjoys painting, concerts, and hockey games. He loves to travel and discuss politics and historical events. He worships at Farley Street Baptist Church in Waxahachie.