Lions Club recognizes Pete Anderson for his many years of service

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – Long-time Red Oak resident Pete Anderson was recognized by the Lions Sight and Tissue Foundation of District 2-X1 Inc. for his many years of service at the meeting of the Red Oak Lions Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Anderson has been a member of the Red Oak Lions Club since 2004. He has served in many positions with the club including president, vice president and lion tamer. He has also chaired and participated with countless committees during his time with the club.

Pete is a Red Oak High School Alumni, and has owned and operated Pete’s Tire and Automotive for almost 40 years.

LSTF board members Neil Roach, Danny Fletcher and Eva Richard, who is currently serving as vice president of the Red Oak Club, were on hand to present the recognition.

The LSTF began as the Dallas Eye Bank with the help of the Oak Cliff and Richardson Host Lions Clubs. The foundation is a division of Lions Club International District 2-X1, which includes the Red Oak Club.

The organization has provided a variety of eye-tissue and vision correction related services to the needy for more than 47 years. The foundation operated a state-of-the-art mobile vision clinic coach, which provides students qualifying for the school lunch program to be seen at the clinic at no charge for the exam and/or eye glasses if needed.

Without needed glasses, children are less likely to succeed in school, according to many educators.

The Red Oak Lions Club has hosted two of these events twice a year, providing all Red Oak ISD students who need eye glasses, but whose parents cannot afford it, are taken care of.

“This award was created and named in honor of Pete Anderson – for his contributions and service to the Lions Sight & Tissue Foundation,” said board member Neil Roach.

When the purchase of the mobile vision clinic coach was being discussed at a district convention many years ago, Anderson offered to take care of the maintenance and has held true to his word, according to members. They said, since the beginning, he has furnished a driver, provided a location for storage, and all maintenance such as tires, batteries, oil changes and general upkeep for the coach.

“Our hope in developing and naming this award for Pete Anderson is that in the future, other clubs in our district will present it to members of their own clubs in recognition of outstanding service,” continued one member.

Red Oak Lions Club President John Hawkins said, “We are thankful to have Pete as a member of our club. He is always willing to jump in and help wherever needed and always goes above and beyond. He personifies the Lions Club International motto of ‘We Serve’.”