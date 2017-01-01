Lions Club Charity Bowling Tournament a success

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Red Oak Lions Club Charity Bowling Tournament was held May 20 at Hill Top Lanes in Waxahachie.

The event was held to support Red Oak Lions Club Charities.

Thirteen teams participated in the tournament helping to support the Lions Club in their charity endeavors. Teams were made up of individuals, businesses and organizations such as the Red Oak ISD Education Foundation.

The Red Oak Lions Club was founded in 1949, making it the oldest service organization in the community. The Club provides eye exams and glasses to all Red Oak ISD students whose parents could not otherwise afford them.

The Club also enables local students to participate in the Texas Lions Camp for Handicapped Children free of charge each summer.

They donate annually to the North Ellis County Outreach, ROISD Project Success, ROISD Special Olympics Track Meet, award scholarships to Red Oak High School seniors, and sponsor a Student of the Month award.

The Club also helps to sponsor the Annual City of Red Oak Citywide Easter Egg Hunt and provides a meeting place for the Red Oak Senior Citizens Group at no charge.

Access Self Storage, Vickie Benbow and Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson LLP sponsored Gold Teams with Animal Hospital of Ovilla sponsoring the King Pin Jackpot and Citizens National Bank served as the Trophy Sponsor. Pete’s Tire and Automotive also sponsored a team and monetary winnings for the high scoring team and individual.

Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf won an insulated mug in the Lucky Strike Game.

Chuck and Mary Culp, who bowled on the Access Self Storage Team, raised over $300 prior to the tournament, over and above their entry fees, to contribute to the Lions Club.

Ray Kirkpatrick was the winner of the 50/50 pot in the King Pin Square Game which was sponsored by Animal Hospital of Ovilla. Kirkpatrick graciously donated his winnings back to the Lions Club.

The team of Terry Slack, Ricky Slack, Paul Banks and Johnny Michael, which was sponsored by Pete’s Tire and Automotive, earned the highest team score in the Red Oak Lions Club Charity Bowling Tournament May 20. Michael also had the highest individual score at the tournament. These bowlers also donated their monetary winnings back to the Club.

Red Oak Lions Club President John Hawkins said “We want to thank our sponsors and participants who helped make this a successful event. We hope to grow this fun event to make it bigger and better every year.”